Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $34.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 68% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be purchased for $17.19 or 0.00229642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 51.5% against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $34.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00182505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.01166589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025835 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00117230 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,190 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

