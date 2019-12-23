Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for National-Oilwell Varco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Herbert now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Johnson Rice raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

NOV opened at $24.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.13, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 66.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,370.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,810,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 18,815.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,488 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,345,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 38.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,419,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $120,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,803,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

