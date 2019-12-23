Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.30). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

RARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Swann restated a “positive” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $43.46 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 470.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 54,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 117.2% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 172,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 93,325 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $1,778,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

