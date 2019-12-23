Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Cut by Analyst

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ashland Global in a report released on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.53 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of ASH opened at $76.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $64.93 and a 12 month high of $81.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

In other news, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $40,205.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,594 shares in the company, valued at $520,860.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,763,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,588,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,379,000 after purchasing an additional 126,472 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,152,000 after purchasing an additional 129,934 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,019,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,549,000 after purchasing an additional 66,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 9.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 993,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,413,000 after purchasing an additional 81,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

