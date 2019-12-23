Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Lifted by Analyst

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

MMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

NYSE MMP opened at $62.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

