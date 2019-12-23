Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Plains GP Holdings LP Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Plains GP in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plains GP’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Plains GP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NYSE PAGP opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director Everardo Goyanes purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,332.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 107.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 236.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

