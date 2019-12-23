Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Conagra Brands Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Conagra Brands in a report issued on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.87. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.