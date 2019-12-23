Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Decreased by Wedbush

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.83. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NCLH. Macquarie set a $65.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

NCLH stock opened at $57.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $222,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,122,200.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $77,277.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,347,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,860,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

