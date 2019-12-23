Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of UGI in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UGI’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get UGI alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $44.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.81. UGI has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.50.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. UGI had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. UGI’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

In related news, EVP Roger Perreault bought 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $100,054.65. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,668.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 93,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $3,981,692.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 343,731 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,692.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,912,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,807,000 after buying an additional 1,118,296 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,937,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,677,000 after buying an additional 894,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of UGI by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,363,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,647,000 after buying an additional 634,277 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,635,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,745,000 after buying an additional 613,844 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.