Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Walt Disney Co Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DIS)

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) – Imperial Capital dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Walt Disney in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 20th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. Imperial Capital has a “Hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

DIS stock opened at $146.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $163,166,000 after buying an additional 994,529 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,573,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.9% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 33.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,730 shares of company stock worth $2,305,081 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.