Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Issued By William Blair

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – William Blair lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progressive in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PGR. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.38.

PGR stock opened at $71.76 on Monday. Progressive has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average of $76.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Progressive by 752.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

