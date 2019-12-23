Qbao Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Qbao token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, EXX, Coinnest and CoinEgg. Qbao has a market cap of $313,798.00 and approximately $1,986.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qbao Token Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinEgg, Allcoin, EXX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

