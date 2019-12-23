QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $331.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) will report sales of $331.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.00 million and the lowest is $313.00 million. QEP Resources reported sales of $410.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. QEP Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

QEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Williams Capital raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QEP. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $907,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 15.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 148.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,051,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,694 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 89.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 767,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 361,255 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 394,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QEP stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. QEP Resources has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. QEP Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -47.06%.

QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

