Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Quantis Network has a market cap of $17,669.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00182328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.01164916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025780 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00116971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 387,566,272 coins and its circulating supply is 118,005,722 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

