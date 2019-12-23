Quantstamp (QSP) Trading Down 3% This Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $772,670.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, GOPAX and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00182496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.01175674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00117102 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp launched on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Huobi, GOPAX, IDEX, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

