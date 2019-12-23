Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Receives $12.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. First Analysis raised shares of Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Dougherty & Co raised Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,499.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,999.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at $123,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUOT opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.02 million, a PE ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.06.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $114.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

