Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $895,430.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Ethfinex, Binance and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007119 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000116 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, LATOKEN, IDEX, Huobi, Bibox, DDEX, OKEx, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, Kyber Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.