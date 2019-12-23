Rankingball Gold Trading Up 1.3% This Week (RBG)

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Rankingball Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Rankingball Gold has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rankingball Gold token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and 55.com.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rankingball Gold

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,345,851 tokens. Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Rankingball Gold is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rankingball Gold is rankingball.io.

Buying and Selling Rankingball Gold

Rankingball Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and 55.com. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rankingball Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rankingball Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

