Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. Rayonier reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the third quarter worth $85,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,010. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.71%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

