RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $25.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in RealReal during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. RealReal has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.00.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

