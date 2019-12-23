RealTract Market Cap Reaches $4.24 Million (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. RealTract has a total market cap of $4.24 million and $3,608.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RealTract has traded down 63.3% against the US dollar. One RealTract token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDCM and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00182428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.01174404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117389 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial.

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

