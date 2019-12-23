ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.72 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Bisq and Bleutrade. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $17.72 million and approximately $36,619.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00066624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00056621 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00582588 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00227340 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004652 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00082249 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001930 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Crex24, Bisq, YoBit, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

