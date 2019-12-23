Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $112.80

Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 112.80 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 112.80 ($1.48), with a volume of 364293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.60 ($1.48).

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22. The firm has a market cap of $486.74 million and a PE ratio of 12.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.90%.

In other Regional REIT news, insider Stephen Inglis sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £392,000 ($515,653.78).

Regional REIT Company Profile (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

