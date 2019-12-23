Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Relevium Technologies Inc (CVE:RLV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 427000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $4.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Relevium Technologies Company Profile (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of assets or businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and nutri cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online, as well as dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name through its wholesale, retail, and online distribution channels.

