Remme (REM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.90 Million

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Remme has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $165,872.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Hotbit, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Remme

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official website is remme.io. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Kuna, DEx.top, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

