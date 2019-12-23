Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aon PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AON in a report released on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $11.76 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

NYSE AON opened at $209.93 on Monday. AON has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $212.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Behets Robert 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 8.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in AON by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $793,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 646.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 71,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

