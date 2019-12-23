Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TELUS Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on TELUS from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TELUS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$50.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion and a PE ratio of 17.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$49.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$44.32 and a 52 week high of C$51.43.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 billion.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

