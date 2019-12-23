Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Brunswick (BC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Brunswick (NYSE: BC):

12/20/2019 – Brunswick was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

12/12/2019 – Brunswick was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/10/2019 – Brunswick was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/6/2019 – Brunswick had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

12/6/2019 – Brunswick was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Brunswick was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/28/2019 – Brunswick was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Brunswick was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/25/2019 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Brunswick was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2019 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Brunswick was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Brunswick was given a new $66.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $60.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $61.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $62.23.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.32 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

In other Brunswick news, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $245,221.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,029,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 20.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 6.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,218,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,867,000 after buying an additional 198,288 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

