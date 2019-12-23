Research Analysts Set Expectations for Discover Financial Services’ FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Discover Financial Services in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.24.

NYSE:DFS opened at $86.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.73. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.36 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 75.6% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 267,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,489,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,376,000 after acquiring an additional 503,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $8,713,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

