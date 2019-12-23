Reviewing DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) and COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) and DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of COVESTRO AG/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

COVESTRO AG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. COVESTRO AG/S pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for COVESTRO AG/S and DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COVESTRO AG/S 2 0 1 0 1.67 DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares COVESTRO AG/S and DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COVESTRO AG/S $17.26 billion 0.51 $2.15 billion $5.59 4.13 DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR $1.41 billion 1.46 $98.73 million N/A N/A

COVESTRO AG/S has higher revenue and earnings than DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares COVESTRO AG/S and DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COVESTRO AG/S 7.10% 17.53% 8.15% DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

COVESTRO AG/S has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

COVESTRO AG/S beats DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COVESTRO AG/S

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains. The Polycarbonates segment provides high-performance plastic polycarbonates in the form of granules, composite materials, and semi-finished products for use in the automotive, construction, electrical and electronic, medical technology, and lighting industries. The Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties segment offers precursors for coatings, adhesives, and sealants, as well as specialties. This segment also provides polymer materials and aqueous dispersions for use in automotive and transportation, infrastructure and construction, wood processing, and furniture applications. It markets its products through trading houses and distributors. The company has partnership with Genomatica, Inc. to research and develop high-performance materials based on renewable feed-stocks. Covestro AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

About DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings. It also provides curtains, poles and tracks, and curtain accessories; blinds; rugs, runners, and door mats; cushions and throws, mirrors, pictures and frames, wallpapers, and accessories; lighting products, including ceiling and wall lights, lamp shades, floor and table lamps, and outdoor lights; and kitchen products, such as cooking, dining, utility, and storage products, as well as electricals. In addition, the company offers towels and bathmats, bathroom accessories, and bathroom furniture; nursery products and kids accessories; and garden furniture, chimineas and heaters, sheds and storage products, garden furniture covers, and garden décor products. As of September 12, 2018, the company operated 172 stores, including 169 out-of-town superstores; and 3 stores located in high streets, as well as online stores. Dunelm Group plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Syston, the United Kingdom.

