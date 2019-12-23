RLI (NYSE:RLI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RLI (NYSE:RLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RLI’s shares have outperformed its industry year to date. The insurer is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits in 38 of the past 41 years. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings and focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Moreover, the company is focused on boosting its underwriting results and has dropped underperforming products from the property business. Steady increase in dividend,special dividends payout and a solid capital position are other positives. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised 5% upward over the last 30 days. However, exposure to catastrophe loss is a concern.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RLI. ValuEngine downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on shares of RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

RLI traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $91.04. 3,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,675. RLI has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average of $91.63.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. RLI had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $228.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RLI will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $132,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in RLI during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 2,535.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

