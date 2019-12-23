Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.88. 879,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,660. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $273.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,887,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 764,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after buying an additional 126,248 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,622,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,922,000 after buying an additional 122,866 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 382.1% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 90,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 71,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the second quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

