Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of RSI opened at C$5.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$4.54 and a 12 month high of C$6.17. The company has a market cap of $532.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.88.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$227.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4199999 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RSI shares. National Bank Financial lowered Rogers Sugar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, November 25th.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

