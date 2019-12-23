Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

RYCEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 397,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,178. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.01. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.