Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Wedbush reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.56.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $131.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $89.48 and a twelve month high of $132.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,960. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.