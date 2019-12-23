Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,803.33 ($36.88).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 2,233.50 ($29.38) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,234.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,371.45. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.