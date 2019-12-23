Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $121.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Royal Gold’s investments in Mount Milligan, Andacollo, Pueblo Viejo, Wassa, Rainy River, Peñasquito and Cortez properties are expected to generate significant revenues in fiscal year 2020 and beyond. The company added the high-quality long-life Khoemacau development project to its stream portfolio, which will act as a catalyst. Following the resolution of the Voisey’s Bay Royalty dispute, it will be exposed to a world-class operating asset that ensures a steady stream of royalty revenues. It will also gain from higher gold prices. Royal Gold continues to utilize its strong cash flow for dividends payments, debt reduction and new business investments. However, lower grades in the Rainy River and the Wassa projects remain a near-term headwind. Also, the worker union’s strike at the Andacollo project will affect results.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $122.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,143. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.18 and its 200-day moving average is $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.07.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $3,676,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 50.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

