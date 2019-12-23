RPICoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $33,061.00 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. RPICoin has a market capitalization of $33,061.00 and $13.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RPICoin has traded up 78.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00065869 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000042 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPICoin (RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 910,108,741 coins and its circulating supply is 870,096,805 coins. RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin.

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

