Ruff (RUFF) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.26 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Ruff has a total market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ruff has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ruff alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00183639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.01182851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00117398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.