Rupee Market Capitalization Hits $69,490.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $69,490.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 48.2% higher against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013265 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,083,800 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

