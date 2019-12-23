SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $122.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $227.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $206.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $75.19 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $193.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.60.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35600.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Albert Robichaud acquired 25,000 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas acquired 7,500 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 650.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,261,000 after acquiring an additional 75,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

