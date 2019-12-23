savedroid (SVD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. savedroid has a total market cap of $332,215.00 and approximately $338.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One savedroid token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Cobinhood, IDEX and Tidex. In the last seven days, savedroid has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00038491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $468.73 or 0.06252649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029898 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000280 BTC.

savedroid Token Profile

SVD is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796. The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Cobinhood, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

