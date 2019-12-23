Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.29. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scholastic will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the third quarter valued at $2,934,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 302.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 51,793 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 699,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,774,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.