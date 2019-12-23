Schroder UK Public Private Trust plc (LON:SUPP) Insider Scott Brown Sells 24,341 Shares

Schroder UK Public Private Trust plc (LON:SUPP) insider Scott Brown sold 24,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.49), for a total transaction of £9,006.17 ($11,847.11).

Schroder UK Public Private Trust stock opened at GBX 38.45 ($0.51) on Monday. Schroder UK Public Private Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 38.97 ($0.51).

About Schroder UK Public Private Trust

