SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Insider Sells 75,000 Shares

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,371 ($44.34), for a total transaction of £2,528,250 ($3,325,769.53).

LON SDR traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,388 ($44.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,161. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,249.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,031.76. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a twelve month low of GBX 2,322 ($30.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,456 ($45.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36.

Get SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SDR. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.81) target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($46.17) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 3,250 ($42.75) price target on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,080.78 ($40.53).

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.