Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) to Issue Dividend of $0.65

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) announced a dividend on Monday, October 28th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous dividend of $0.63.

Seagate Technology has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years. Seagate Technology has a payout ratio of 53.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

STX stock opened at $59.62 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $60.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 510,227 shares of company stock valued at $29,643,893. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

