Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.56.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

SGEN opened at $117.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.57. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $122.36.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $213.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc E. Lippman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $4,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $3,354,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,348 shares of company stock valued at $23,091,182. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 333.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 215.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.