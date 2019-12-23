Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) versus ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Head to Head Comparison

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) and ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of ANCHIANO THERAP/S shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seelos Therapeutics and ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics $5.76 million 6.36 -$9.24 million N/A N/A ANCHIANO THERAP/S N/A N/A -$13.28 million ($5.25) -0.27

Seelos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ANCHIANO THERAP/S.

Profitability

This table compares Seelos Therapeutics and ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics N/A -468.78% -229.98% ANCHIANO THERAP/S N/A -255.67% -136.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and ANCHIANO THERAP/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 ANCHIANO THERAP/S 0 3 0 0 2.00

Seelos Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 292.16%. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 885.22%. Given ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ANCHIANO THERAP/S is more favorable than Seelos Therapeutics.

Summary

Seelos Therapeutics beats ANCHIANO THERAP/S on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

About ANCHIANO THERAP/S

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd. and changed its name Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd in July 2018. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

