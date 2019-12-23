Serco Group (SRP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Serco Group (LON: SRP) recently:

12/16/2019 – Serco Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 170 ($2.24). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/12/2019 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/12/2019 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/9/2019 – Serco Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/6/2019 – Serco Group had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 190 ($2.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Serco Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 145 ($1.91).

10/31/2019 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the stock.

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.14) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 155.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 146.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42. Serco Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 93.70 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 165.40 ($2.18).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

