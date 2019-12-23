Sessia Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $972,148.00 and $3.80 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sessia token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Coineal.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sessia Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,894,692 tokens. Sessia's official website is sessia.com. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.



Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

